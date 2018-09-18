See how this SEXY Secretary was dressed to work-she probably wants a pay rise (PHOTO)

, , 09:26


Tuesday, September 18, 2018- Cases of women secretaries luring their bosses to sex for a pay rise or other favors are well documented.

They know all about men’s weakness and exploit them to their own benefit.

Even the strict and principled men have found themselves eating from the lap of such ladies who use their beauty to charm and subdue men.

Check out the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.


photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, September 17, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno