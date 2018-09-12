See how this savage guy humiliated a gold digging Kenyan Slay Queen-This is savage, EH!EH!

Wednesday, September 12, 2018- Gold diggers won’t give you attention unless you have something that suggests you have deep pockets.

A case in point is this lady who didn’t want anything to do with the guy until she learned the guy works with UN.

The slay queen had initially told him off and even threatened to report him to his bosses for stalking her.

If you are not having the best of days, this will put a smile on your face.
See the screenshots below.





