See how this guy defended himself after he was caught by police in a GAY Party, EH! EH! Day Made (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 05:03
- This guy defended himself in the media after he was arrested when police stormed a gay initiation party in Lagos, Nigeria, and the video has gone viral online.
The guy argued that police have no proof that he is a gay because he was not caught in the act.
He alleged that he was in the gay party to perform.
This guy is just funny.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST