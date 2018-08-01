See how these guys risked their lives along Mombasa Road, a Mkokoteni was being towed by a boda boda (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:49
- The madness on Kenyan roads is too much.
In this video that was taken along Mombasa Road where cars move at a speed of 110km/hr, two brainless guys are seen gambling with their precious lives.
A mkokoteni was being towed by a boda-boda rider.
Just imagine what would happen in-case of a slight accident.
Check out the video.
