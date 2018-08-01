See how these guys risked their lives along Mombasa Road, a Mkokoteni was being towed by a boda boda (VIDEO).

Friday, September 14, 2018 - The madness on Kenyan roads is too much.

In this video that was taken along Mombasa Road where cars move at a speed of 110km/hr, two brainless guys are seen gambling with their precious lives.

A mkokoteni was being towed by a boda-boda rider.

Just imagine what would happen in-case of a slight accident.

Check out the video.

