See how these angry Ghanaians humiliated a Chinese man caught defecating in public-No Mercy!!(VIDEO)

Thursday, September 27, 2018-This middle-aged Chinese man was humiliated after he was caught defecating in someone’s garden in Ghana.

The man was confronted by angry Ghanaians who filmed the embarrassing incident on their mobile phones.
 From the video the Chinese national is seen hurriedly wearing his briefs and pair of trousers after he was busted.
 He started apologizing while complaining he had a stomach upset.
However, the Ghanaians did not hear any of his excuses and ordered him to carry his excrement with a shovel and go with it.
