See how RAILA fixed UHURU over the high fuel tax - He may part ways with Baba when he lands from China! The handshake in jeopardy

Monday September 3, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now believes President Uhuru Kenyatta will listen to Kenyans’ outrage and resolved the newly-imposed levy on fuel.





Speaking in Kisumu yesterday, Raila asked Kenyans to be patient in the face of an impending high living cost occasioned by the increased cost of fuel, stating that Uhuru is on top of things.





According to Raila, legislators had already embarked on the process of scrapping tax on fuel and it was all a matter of time before it was effected.





“Members of Parliament already made amendments to the (Finance) Bill and removed the 16% V.A.T.”





“President Uhuru will intervene very soon, just wait and see,” Raila said.





Uhuru is currently in China and Kenyans will be waiting to see how he handles the situation once he comes back as Raila claimed



