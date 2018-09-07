See how Prophet OWUOR is conning poor WOMEN in his church and making millions out of their ignorance and stupidity.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - Controversial city prophet David Owuour of Holiness and Repentance Ministries has brainwashed women in his church and is making millions out of their stupidity.

For those who have seen women who attend Owuor’s church, they are always dressed in long dresses that touch the ground.





Owour sells the dresses to the brainwashed women at Ksh 3,000 each, claiming that he has anointed them with special oil.





You can only buy the dresses from him.





He tells the gullible women that they will be wearing such dresses in heaven.





Some of the poor women who cannot afford to buy many pairs are forced to rewind the long dresses which are allegedly anointed by the “Mighty Prophet”.





This was revealed by one of Prophet Owuor’s followers who wrote to Ikev Vooke, a blogger who has been trying to dig deep into Owuor’s occult.





With the many women who attend his church, he is…



