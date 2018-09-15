See how OKOTH OBADO is now languishing in Gigiri Police cells - Police have been ordered not to let him receive foods or visitors from outside

Sunday September 23, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is not having an easy time in detention at Gigiri Police Station owing to the tough conditions set for him by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Obado has been forced to share the cell with common folks and hardcore criminals in the small cold holding facility.





And to make matters worse, the police at Gigiri Police Station have been forbidden from allowing him to receive food from outside.





The Migori County chief has now been forced to eat food provided by the Government, namely porridge, watery tea, beans, sukuma wiki and ugali.





"We are not giving him any preferential treatment different from other prisoners.”





“He is in custody and all prisoners here are treated equally," Gigiri OCPD, Richard Mwangi, remarked.





The police station has also been instructed not to allow anyone to visit the Governor apart from his immediate family members and his lawyers.



