See how OBADO used to enjoy riding bike around his palatial home, he is now rotting in cell(PHOTO).
Thursday, September 27, 2018-Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, will spend more time in cell after the court denied him bail.
The Governor who was used to high end life and power is now sleeping in cold cell.
Check out how he used to enjoy riding bikes around his palatial home before his woes started.
