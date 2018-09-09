See how MIGORI GOVERNOR attempted to kill MICHAEL OYAMO in POLICE CELLS over SHARON'S MURDER – He was saved BY CID MAN.

02:04

Sunday September 9,2018-Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department on Saturday thrwarted an attempted murder of Migori Governor ,  Okoth Obado’s PA  Michael Oyamo who is the chief suspect in  murder  of Universisity of Rongo Student , Sharon Otieno.

According to detectives from Homa Bay Police station where Oyamo is being held, a mysterious man gained access to Oyamo’s cells after duping officers on duty that he was a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) official.

The detective said the man identified himself as a KDF official was dispatched to Homa Bay County to “help in the ongoing investigations as Mr Oyamo is a former disciplined forces’ officer”.

“Because we know Mr Oyamo left the forces, the man was granted access to meet him but not alone. He met him in the presence of a CID officer and I cannot tell for how long,” said the officer.

When reached for comment on whether KDF had dispatched a team of officers or an individual to Homa Bay to question Mr Oyamo, Military spokesman Col Paul Njuguna answered in the negative.

“KDF has not dispatched a team or an individual to Homa Bay for any reason,” Njuguna said.

“If anyone or a group of people are purporting to be from KDF, they are fraudsters and should be reported to the police,” Njuguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Kenya vs Ghana AFCON clash and 10 matches played on Saturday where you can make good money.

Friday, September 07, 2018 - Kenya National Football side Harambee Stars entertain the fancied Black Stars of Ghana in an African Cup of N...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno