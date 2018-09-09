See how MIGORI GOVERNOR attempted to kill MICHAEL OYAMO in POLICE CELLS over SHARON'S MURDER – He was saved BY CID MAN.

Sunday September 9,2018

-Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department on Saturday thrwarted an attempted murder of Migori Governor , Okoth Obado’s PA M ichael Oyamo who is the chief suspect in murder of Universisity of Rongo Student , Sharon Otieno.





According to detectives from Homa Bay Police station where Oyamo is being held, a mysterious man gained access to Oyamo’s cells after duping officers on duty that he was a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) official.





The detective said the man identified himself as a KDF official was dispatched to Homa Bay County to “help in the ongoing investigations as Mr Oyamo is a former disciplined forces’ officer”.





“Because we know Mr Oyamo left the forces, the man was granted access to meet him but not alone. He met him in the presence of a CID officer and I cannot tell for how long,” said the officer.





When reached for comment on whether KDF had dispatched a team of officers or an individual to Homa Bay to question Mr Oyamo, Military spokesman Col Paul Njuguna answered in the negative.





“KDF has not dispatched a team or an individual to Homa Bay for any reason,” Njuguna said.





“If anyone or a group of people are purporting to be from KDF, they are fraudsters and should be reported to the police,” Njuguna added.



