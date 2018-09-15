See how K24 news anchors are showering Betty Kyallo with love ahead of her debut after quitting KTN (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Media News 08:37
The screen siren announced her departure from the Standard Media Group owned TV on August 3rd and has been taking her sweet time before starting her new chapter.
Betty is expected to become the new face of the Mediamx owned TV K24 and she has been seen in their offices of late.
She shared a selfie taken with K24 news anchors Eric Njoka, Anjlee Gadhvi and Mwanaisha Chidzuga and captioned it “Such nice people @ericnjoka_ @anjleegadhvi @mwanaisha_chidzuga #NewBeginnings!
See the photos below.
