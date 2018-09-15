See how K24 news anchors are showering Betty Kyallo with love ahead of her debut after quitting KTN (PHOTOs)

, , 08:37


 Thursday, September 20, 2018-Betty Kyallo is set to make her debut at K24  almost 2 months after leaving KTN.

The screen siren announced her departure from the Standard Media Group owned TV on August 3rd and has been taking her sweet time before starting her new chapter.

Betty is expected to become the new face of the Mediamx owned TV K24 and she has been seen in their offices of late.

She shared a selfie taken with K24 news anchors Eric Njoka, Anjlee Gadhvi and Mwanaisha Chidzuga and captioned it “Such nice people @ericnjoka_ @anjleegadhvi @mwanaisha_chidzuga #NewBeginnings!

See the photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST







photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Arsenal and Chelsea Europa League games and 11 matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, September 20, 2018- After the enthralling Champions League action, attention shifts to Thursday night football better known as...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno