See how former IEBC commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe mocked Uhuru from her offices in US – This lady has no chills

Tuesday September 18, 2018

-Former IEBC commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe has sent a disturbing message to President Uhuru Kenyatta over introduction of 8 percent VAT on petroleum products.





From September 1, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) introduced a 16 percent tax on fuel but last Friday Uhuru reduced the tax to 8 percent.





However, Akombe, who is in exile in United States, mocked President Uhuru Kenyatta after learning that he is still employing Kenyans at his Presidential Delivery Unit despite saying government has no money to fund its projects.





Here is a screenshot of how Dr Akombe mocked the Son of Jomo.







