See the Flying Squad LADY who was aware of IDRIS MUKTAR’s shooting - KINOTI moves the case to hqs and blames her for cover up

Monday September 3, 2018 - The Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, has said he will personally oversee the murder case facing Garissa Governor, Ali Korane, who attempted to kill former Garissa Finance Executive, Idriss Muktar.





Muktar was shot two times while coming out of a mosque in Kileleshwa but survived and is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.





Following the attempted murder case, Kinoti has moved the investigation from Kilimani CID Chief, Fatuma Hadi, to the homicide unit at CID headquarters.





Hadi is alleged to have ignored Idriss’ complaint that rogue Flying Squad officers had been trailing him for days.





Hadi is also alleged to have been keeping the investigation file in her house.





Idriss’ family said on Sunday that they feared they will not get justice.





The family, which spoke through lawyer Charles Kanjama, pointed a finger at Korane, whom it said is a “prime suspect” in the shooting of their son.





Idriss was keen to establish Korane’s academic qualifications.



