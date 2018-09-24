Loading...

See the expensive German Machine that Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI drives, Maisha London kweli (PHOTO).

Monday, September 24, 2018 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has no time for cheap Japanese Toyota cars that are flooding the Kenyan market.

With her fat bank account, she can afford an expensive German machine which guarantees her safety and class.

The TV beauty drives a black Mercedes Benz, a sleek ride which stands out on the road.

Check out this photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
