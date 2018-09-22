See countries where OBADO and his children stashed 2.5 billion they stole from Migori-This is a family of thieves and murderers

05:43


Saturday September 22, 2018-After the detectives from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) got a court order to freeze all accounts belonging to Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his wife, Hellen, over corruption, it has now emerged that the Governor and his wife stashed the money abroad in the their children’s names.

The EACC established that Migori County suppliers affiliated to Obado had made suspicious transfers of public funds amounting to Ksh2.5 billion to the Governor's children's bank accounts in Australia, China and Hong Kong in the past five years.

According to the details in court, Peter Kwaga, Patroba Ochanda, Beatrice Ogutu, Joram Otieno, Kennedy Adongo and Ernest Owino are the rogue suppliers used by Obado to steal a whopping Ksh2.5 billion. Their bank accounts have been frozen.

Acholla Dan Okoth, Tito Obado and Scarlet Susan Okoth and are the ones said to be hiding Obado’s loot in their bank accounts abroad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST


