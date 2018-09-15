See the cars that RAILA ODINGA now wants UHURU, RUTO and all Government officials to drive - This will definitely cut logistics costs

Sunday September 23, 2018 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is now targeting a change of lifestyle of senior Government officials as the country seeks to cut unnecessary expenses to bridge the ballooning wage bill.





Speaking in Ukwala, Siaya County, Raila urged President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, and all other senior Government officials to use small cars from current fuel guzzlers.





He maintained that there is need to cut down unnecessary expenses because the use of big cars among Government officials is unnecessary and costly.





"We have told the Government to cut all unnecessary spending like using big cars and traveling in business class instead of economic class," said Raila.





According to Raila, Government officers should be compelled to use small cars such as the Volkswagen Passat that had been recommended by Uhuru during his tenure as the Minister for Finance.



