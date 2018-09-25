SAD! This guy was thrown out of a moving matatu belonging to Meru Nissan Sacco, KCR 315 B(PHOTOs)

Wednesday, September 25, 2018-This guy escaped death by a whisker after he was thrown out of a moving matatu by a rogue conductor.

The matatu which belongs to Meru Nissan Sacco, registration    number, KCR 315B,   should be impounded by law enforcers and its license revoked.

This is not the first case of a passenger being thrown out of moving  matatu  by rogue conductors.

The Government should bring back sanity on the road.

Here are photos of the guy who survived death by a whisker after being thrown out of the moving Meru Nissan.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

