SAD! This beautiful LADY died after her boyfriend poured paraffin on her body and set her blaze (PHOTOs).

, , , , , 06:14


Thursday, September 13, 2018 - This young and beautiful lady lost her life after her boyfriend poured paraffin on her body and set her ablaze,  following a domestic conflict.

Cases of domestic fights have been on the rise.

Hardly a week passes before a death caused by a domestic conflict is reported.

The South African lady was rushed to hospital where she died in the ICU.

Check out these photos.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Today’s tips on 7 football matches with a 90% success rate - Make easy money.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 -  Everyday we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several matches and their lik...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno