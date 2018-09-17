SAD! Kidnapped Meru Magistrate’s 9-year old daughter, MARIBEL KAPOLON, found dead in Gitoro Forest (PHOTOs)

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Missing daughter of Meru Magistrate Maribel Kapolon has been found dead in Gitoro Forest.





The 9-year old was a pupil at Consolata Primary School and was kidnapped by unknown people at Total Petrol Station while on her way from school.





Her parents appealed to the public to help trace their daughter but sadly, the monsters that kidnapped her decided to kill her and dumped her body in Gitoro Forest.





Their motive remains unknown because they did ask for ransom.





What’s happening in this country?





Innocent lives being cut short brutally every day!





See her photos below.