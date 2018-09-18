Sabbath of witches as KMPDU defends doctors and nurses who killed 12 infants at PUMWANI- blames SONKO

Tuesday September 18, 2018-

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) has attacked Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko for trying to "politicise" the health issues facing Nairobi County.





On Monday, Sonko suspended Pumwani Hospital Maternity board and two doctors after he found 12 babies stashed in a carton at the hospital.





Sonko suspended the doctors because of negligence and management for trying to cover up the deaths of 12 infants over the weekend.





However, addressing the press on Tuesday, KPMDU chairman, Samuel Aroko condemned Sonko for suspending the board and doctors.





Aroko asked the governor to immediately reinstate the two doctors who were suspended and try to handle the management issue internally.





“If there is a problem, we have a board to address the issue," said Aroko.

"Pumwani has only one operating theatre. How can more than 50 mothers be served when an operation takes an hour. There is no ambulance to refer mothers anywhere." Aroko added.