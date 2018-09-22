RUTO’s financial woes start as one of his key companies, AMACO, goes broke, he has not paid staff since July.

Sunday, September 22, 2018 - Amaco Insurance, one of the companies owned by Deputy President William Ruto has gone broke and may close shop anytime soon.





Employees of the troubled insurance company have not been paid their salaries since July.





At least 7 branches have been closed down across the country after the insurance company incurred huge losses.





Managers at Amaco Insurance fear that the company will soon be auctioned because of huge debts.

The managers in Nairobi have resorted to closed-door policy where they vet everyone who wants to come in including staff, for fear that they could be auctioneers.





Auctioneers have in the past knocked in and threatened to auction the troubled insurance company over debts.





It’s not clear why Ruto is not coming to the financial aid of his company yet he has been splashing money all over the Country like Githeri.



