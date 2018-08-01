RUTO pulls a first one on UHURU in Mt. Kenya! Is he planning to overthrow UHURU in his own backyard and be the KIKUYU kingpin?

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto is slowly displacing President Uhuru Kenyatta as the political kingpin in Central Kenya.





This is after he appears to be winning over local leaders and dramatically expanding his influence in the region.





Ruto, whose plan to take over from Uhuru appears to have started well before 2017 General Elections, has in recent weeks been showering Kikuyus with goodies using fundraisers, county meetings and early campaigns.





Speaking over the weekend, Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, without expounding confirmed that Ruto had, through the strategy, made considerable progress in the vote-rich region that is critical to his 2022 State House bid.





However, Murathe warned Ruto to stop using force to get Mt. Kenya to support him in 2022 because he might just lose it.





‘There has not been a single time when the President said he will not support and campaign for the Deputy President, so we are finding it unfair that sections of our leaders want to divide our people into Uhuru and Ruto camps,” Murathe said in Kiambu County.



