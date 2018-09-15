Loading...

RUTO mocks Kenyans even after stealing the Eurobond money as he says new tax is good for Kenya - Dismisses noises by Kenyans as useless

07:46


Monday September 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has defended the new tax on fuel and petroleum products which was passed last week in Parliament through an acrimonious process.

Speaking yesterday, the DP said the 8% tax on fuel and petroleum products is good for Kenya noting that it will bring equity and development to Kenyans.

He told off those criticizing the Jubilee Government over the punitive tax and high cost of living saying they should go to hell because their noises will not divert the Government’s development agenda.

At the same time, Ruto warned unscrupulous traders and matatu operators who are taking advantage of the new tax to increase commodities and fares that the Government will catch up with them.

“Those using tax to exploit Kenyans should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Some even increase prices of products that are not even related to fuel.”

“This conmanship should stop right now,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on 6 football matches played today where you can make over Sh5,000 from just Sh200.

Monday, September 24, 2018 -  We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips because we got most of our predictions spot on. ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno