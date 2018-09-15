RUTO mocks Kenyans even after stealing the Eurobond money as he says new tax is good for Kenya - Dismisses noises by Kenyans as useless

Monday September 24, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has defended the new tax on fuel and petroleum products which was passed last week in Parliament through an acrimonious process.





Speaking yesterday, the DP said the 8% tax on fuel and petroleum products is good for Kenya noting that it will bring equity and development to Kenyans.





He told off those criticizing the Jubilee Government over the punitive tax and high cost of living saying they should go to hell because their noises will not divert the Government’s development agenda.





At the same time, Ruto warned unscrupulous traders and matatu operators who are taking advantage of the new tax to increase commodities and fares that the Government will catch up with them.





“Those using tax to exploit Kenyans should be ashamed of themselves.”





“Some even increase prices of products that are not even related to fuel.”





“This conmanship should stop right now,” Ruto said.



