Revolution in Migori over OKOTH OBADO’s arrest and detention even as his Deputy assures residents everything is up and running

Sunday September 23, 2018 - Migori County residents have been left in limbo following the arrest and detention of Governor Okoth Obado over the cold blooded murder of his 7 month pregnant girlfriend and Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





However, Migori Deputy Governor, Nelson Mahanga Mwaita, and the County’s Cabinet, asked residents to remain calm as the judicial process continues.





They assured the residents that all was well and that Obado’s arrest and detention had not affected the operations of the County.





"The Cabinet would like to thank the people of Migori for remaining calm for the past two weeks.”





“ Today, the Governor was invited to the DCI office to record a statement but we later got information that he had been detained and will be presented to court on Monday," the County's Lands Executive, Elijah Odhiambo, said.





"We call upon the people of Migori to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course.”





“Government operations will continue uninterrupted.”





“We request the investigating agencies and the Judiciary to expedite the matter. We [ask] that this process is not politicized,” he added.



