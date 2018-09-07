REVEALED! How JOHO humiliated BETTY KYALLO along Mombasa Road when repossessing his Porsche after their affair flopped.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - Fresh details about the flopped affair between Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and TV beauty, Betty Kyallo, have emerged.





The sexy TV anchor who drives men crazy with her beauty dumped Dennis Okari 6 months after their lavish wedding and started dating the handsome Mombasa Governor.





Joho rented Betty Kyallo a lavish apartment in Lavington and gave her an expensive Porsche that she was cruising around with in the city after she moved out of her matrimonial home.





When things went south, the wealthy Mombasa Governor started repossessing what belonged to him including the expensive car.





No-nonsense Joho humiliated Betty Kyallo along Mombasa Road in broad daylight when he was repossessing his Porsche Cayenne.





Apparently, he had not handed over the car’s logbook to her, a trick that sponsors use to keep their side dishes in line.





The high end car was repossessed by Joho’s security while she was driving along Mombasa Road.





She was forced to park the car near Nyayo stadium, picked her stuff before Joho’s security seized it.