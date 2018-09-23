REVEALED! Here’s the person that OBADO is sharing the cell with at Gigiri Police Station, He’s a lethal killer .

Sunday, September 23, 2018

-Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was arrested on Friday after detectives got crucial leads that links him to the murder of Sharon Otieno.





Obado was taken to Gigiri police station where he is currently detained.





Gigiri Police boss has dismissed social media rumours that Obado attempted to commit suicide and confirmed that the embattled County boss is okay.





Obado, who is used to privileges that comes with power, is sharing a cold cell with a key murder suspect and a dangerous hit-man who was detained in connection with the shooting of former Garissa Finance CEC, Idris Muktar.





Muktar’s murder was plotted by Garissa Governor, Ali Korane.





Obado is not eating food or drinks provided to detained suspects in cell.





He is only eating food and taking drinks prepared by his wife.





Obado is expected to be taken to Court on Monday.





Here’s the story courtesy of K24TV.



