REVEALED! The dirty business that the late MONICA KIMANI used to do and her affair with a Deputy Governor

Thursday, September 27, 2018

-The death of 28 year old Monica Kimani, who was brutally murdered at her Kilimani Apartment and her throat slit has shocked the Country.





When Monica was killed, she had just returned from South Sudan where she allegedly operated some “family businesses”.





Her flashy lifestyle is evident on social media where she posted photos enjoying vacations and partying in high end clubs.





Many people don’t understand how a 28 year old lady can afford such a high end life.





The night Monica was killed, she was supposed to fly to Dubai for a vacation in preparation for her lavish birthday, which was supposed to be held in Thika.





Infact, she had already booked a venue in Thika where she was planning to throw a lavish birthday.





Over 100 people were invited for the birthday.





However, her life was cut short before the planned birthday.





It has now emerged that the 28 year old lady was involved in money laundering in South Sudan.





She was using a small interior design business that she operated as a decoy.





Monica was laundering money through the Kenyan Embassy in Sudan where she once worked as a Secretary before quitting to concentrate on "business".





The late Monica also had an affair with a Deputy Governor.





It’s alleged that when Monica was murdered, she had a lot of money in her house.





Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, the man who is alleged to have killed her, stole the money she had stashed in her house after killing her.





This was revealed by Robert Alai through his official twitter handle.





This is what Alai posted.







