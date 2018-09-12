Research Internships in Nairobi - NGO

Research Internship

Location: Nairobi

Reports to: Training Coordinator

Duration: 6 months

KEMRI Human DNA Identification Laboratory (HID laboratory) offers DNA Testing services and conducts training in the area Human DNA Identification workflows. The program is collaboration between Centre for Biotechnology Research and Development and the Production Department.

The program is currently conducting training on Forensic serology and DNA analysis and seeks to recruit interns:-

Responsibilities

· Prepare experiments for training purposes.

· Assist in running of laboratory assays during training

· Work as part of training teams and actively participate in all training programme activities.

· Assist in other tasks to support the training programme as required.

· Provide administrative assistance.

· Assist in assessment of trainees during practical sessions.

Qualifications

· BSc. Biochemistry from a recognized institution;

· Familiarity with molecular laboratory equipment;

· Conversant with molecular biology techniques; DNA extraction, PCR, PCR and Fragment analysis;

· Knowledgeable in forensic serology and DNA analysis

How to Apply

Please Note:

1. The project WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of internship.

2. A monthly stipend will be given without any other benefits.

3. Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover; and

4. INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered.

Applications MUST include the following:

1. Letter of Application

2. Current Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

3. 2 letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

4. Copies of Certificates, or Transcripts

Applications are due no later than 12th September 2018 to be addressed to:-

The Training Cordinator

KEMRI/CBRD/Human DNA Identification Laboratory

P.O. Box 54840 – 00200

NAIROBI OR

Email: hidinfo@kemri.org

ONLY THOSE SHORTLISTED WILL BE CONTACTED.