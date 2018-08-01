Relief as the People’s watchman OKIYAH OMTATAH moves to court to stop the punitive VAT tax on fuel that has got Kenyans really angry!

Monday September 3, 2018 - Activist Okiya Omtatah has moved to court and filed a petition seeking to stop the 16 percent Value Added Tax (V.A.T) on petroleum products.





This follows a public outcry over the high fuel cost occasioned by the 16% VAT tax imposed on fuel from September 1st.





In the petition filed at Milimani Law Courts on Monday under a certificate of urgency, Omtatah argues that the increased levy on fuel is unconstitutional, invalid and unfair.





He further states that the levy has negative impacts on the cost of essential goods and commodities in the country.





Those named in the petition as respondents include Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), Attorney General as well as the National Assembly.





Parliament had stopped the 16% VAT on fuel last week due to its negative effects but Rotich would hear none of it.



