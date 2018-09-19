REDSAN beats up his producer SAPPY like a stray dog, he was crying for help like a small kid(AUDIO)

Wednesday, September 19, 2018- Popular Kenyan dancehall singer, Redsan, assaulted his producer Sappy after storming his studio on Tuesday Night.

The Badder Than Most hitmaker stormed Sappy’s studio demanding for the Master copy of his new Album, Baddest.

Sappy has refused to release the master copy of Redsan’s album after he refused to credit him and clear the money he owed him after finishing the project.

An artist is supposed to credit the producer but Redsan refused to do s0, leading to a confrontation between him and Sappy.

An audio recording of Sappy crying for help after Redsan stormed his studio and started beating him like a dog has emerged.

Sappy has also refused to release Redsan’s new album because he has not paid him for the whole project.

Here’s an audio of Redsan storming Sappy’s studio and beating him like a dog.


