Recruitment by Tata Africa, Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Tata Africa Holdings (Kenya) Ltd is one of the leading distributors of Tata commercial Vehicles, Construction equipment’s, amongst other products.

We invite qualified individuals to submit applications for the following vacant positions available in our divisions in Nairobi and Mombasa and other major towns in Kenya.

Mechanic

Purpose: Technical duties

Department: Workshop

Level / Band: Level 6

Key Responsibilities:

· Receive Job Card from the Workshop Supervisor and start work allocated

· Check and compare the Job Card details that have been recorded

· Start work as allocated in the Job Card

· Record that start and end time on each assignment

· Report any observations (problems) not included in the Job Card

· Return all parts removed from the vehicles

· Inform Workshop Supervisor on completion of assigned tasks in the Job Card and handover the key

· Report any reasons for delay of assigned tasks

· Ensure that you keep the allocated working bay clean at all times.

· Keep all vehicles with that may have delays in repairs off the Working Bay

· Keep good custody of all assigned tools

· Ensure safety precautions at the workshop at all times

Desired Profile:

· Technical Skills

· Fast and accurate

· Willing, creative and innovative

Educational Qualifications: Certificate

Relevant years of Experience: Three years’ experience

Competencies:

· Flexible

· Transparent

· Time Management

· Communication Skills

Reports To: Workshop Supervisor

Reportees: NA

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward CVs to hr.kenya@tatainternational.com by C.O.B 26th September 2018





Part Sales Officers

Location: Mombasa, Kenya

Requirements: Must have a Bachelors degree or Diploma in Sales / Marketing with minimum 3 years experience in sale of Auto spare parts

How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward CVs to hr.kenya@tatainternational.com by C.O.B 26th September 2018





Electrician

Job Purpose: The major purposes of Auto Electrician is to diagnose and repair vehicle’s electrical faults. Auto electricians work on all vehicle electrical systems and components, including ignition, fuel injection and engine management systems, anti-lock braking, battery, wiring and charging systems, heating and air conditioning systems, lighting and indicators.

Department: Workshop

Level / Band: L6 / Workmen

Key Responsibilities:

· Maintenance and repair of varied electrical systems on a diverse range of plant equipment, heavy vehicles and passenger vehicles.

· Overhaul of various starter motors and alternators on a diverse range of plant equipment, heavy vehicles and passenger vehicles.

· Battery storage, handling and maintenance.

· Electronic circuit board diagnosis and repair.

· Stock control of the electrical service section.

· Electrical schematic plan modifications.

· Ensures that actual hours worked are in line with targets set.

· Ensuring the safe working environment of the auto electrical work area.

· Carry out any other duties as directed by superiors.

Desired Profile:

· Ability to work without supervision.

· Valid driver’s license.

· Understands high level of safety in the workshop and sites.

· Good communication and interpersonal skills

· Excellent knowledge about motor technology.

· Strong organizational and good concentration skills.

Educational Qualifications:

· Minimum of O’ Levels

· National Certificate in Automotive

· Computer knowledge

Relevant years of Experience:

· 3 Years’ experience as an Auto Electrician for all types of vehicles both in the workshop and on site.

Competencies:

Reports To: Workshop Supervisor

Reportees: N/A

Industry Preference: Auto

Location: Kenya

Age Limit: 25+ Years

How to Apply