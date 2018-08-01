Recruitment by Prime Bank of Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Information Security

Ref: PB/002/2018

Prime Bank Limited is one of the leading private banks in Kenya with 25 years experience in

delivering flexible, efficient and personalized financial services.

Job Description

We are currently seeking to strengthen our IT Department with highly motivated, enthusiastic and detail oriented professionals in the following function:

Competences

· Technical skills to effectively and consistently perform ICT support tasks for high quality service provision.

· Demonstrated track record in complete systems analysis cycle/IT Security/relational database design skills.

· Ability to multi-task, time management skill, prudent prioritization and effective structuring of work assignments.

· Self-empowerment to enable development of open communication, teamwork and trust that are needed to support true performance and customer-service oriented culture.

· Team player with Interpersonal skills and ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Highly analytical in problem solving with the ability to apply original and innovative thinking.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field.

· 3-10 Years in IT Project Management/Digital Banking/IT Security/IT Support /DBA/ System Administration.

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an IT service support, systems analyst, DBA or Project Management/Core Banking Support. Atleast one or more IT certifications in ITIL, Microsoft, UNIX/LINUX or Oracle will be an added advantage.

· Good understanding of the financial services and how IT contributes to the success of the financial institutions.

· Sound knowledge of Information technology and related support architectures.





Digital Banking Officers

Ref: PB/003/2018

DBA (ORACLE/SQL SERVER/MY SQL etc)

Ref: PB/004/2018

System Engineer (UNIX/LINUX/WINDOWS)

Ref: PB/005/2018

Project Management

Ref: PB/006/2018

How to Apply

Interested candidates can forward their applications enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to itcareers@primebank.co.ke , indicating job reference number by 6th October 2018.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.