Recruitment by Old Mutual, Nairobi, Kenya (Many Vacancies)

IT Audit Manager



Old Mutual is the 2018 No 1 Top Employer in South Africa and Ghana, and remains the Industry Leader in Financial Services and Insurance. We have also been certified as a Top Employer in all the 13 countries across the African continent that we operate in. We are rooted in our purpose of “Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day” and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

Role Overview

The role supports the Group Head of Audit in assisting the Board and Executive Management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the UAP-Old Mutual Group.

The role will be responsible for execution of IT audits across the UAP-Old Mutual business operations in East Africa that include; Banking, Investments, Properties, Short term and Long term Insurance.

Roles

· Manages, administers and executes IT audits for UAP-Old Mutual Group in East Africa.

· Helps the business to deliver IT strategic initiatives successfully by focusing on the significant risks, both existing and emerging.

· Delivers IT audit assignments on time & in accordance with the Group Internal Audit (GIA) methodology.

· Interacts with and provides IT audit assurance to the respective Audit and Risk Committees.

· Understands the risk profile of the business, gains and applies extensive industry knowledge in the various business lines.

· Provides independent opinion on risk & control environment for the various business units or processes.

· Supports the financial & operational internal audit staff with IT related aspects and adds value to audit assignments through an analytical approach to work.

· Engages with business unit process owners to agree on IT audit deliverables (risk assessments, control workshops and adequacy assessments), timeframes and issues audit findings in relation to work done.

· Challenges and influences the relevant executives to improve the IT governance, risk and control culture.

· Manages staff within area of responsibility including budgets.

· Meets key customers to gain a better understanding of business expectations.

· Provides clients with an understanding of GIA expectations.

· Contributes to developmental interventions and on the job coaching.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree with a focus in IT.

· Professional qualifications such as CPA, CISA, CISM, CRISC, COBIT, CIA.

· Minimum of six years IT audit experience within the internal audit function and / or external audit function.

· Experience in the financial services industry is an added advantage.

· Proficient in use of data analytics tools e.g. ACL , IDEA

Senior IT Auditor

Role Overview

The role supports the Group Head of Audit in assisting the Board and Executive Management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the UAP-Old Mutual Group.

The role will be responsible for executing IT audits across the UAP-Old Mutual business operations in East Africa that include; Banking, Investments, Properties, Short term and Long term Insurance.

Roles

· Executes IT audits for UAP-Old Mutual Group in East Africa.

· Helps the business to deliver IT strategic initiatives successfully by focusing on the significant risks, both existing and emerging.

· Delivers multiple IT audit assignments in accordance with the Group Internal Audit (GIA) methodology.

· Understands the business and IT management processes to ensure alignment with IT best practices

· Provides independent opinion on risk & control environment for the various business units or processes.

· Supports the financial & operational internal audit staff with IT related aspects and adds value to audit assignments through an analytical approach to work.

· Engages with business unit process owners to agree on IT audit deliverables (risk assessments, control workshops and adequacy assessments), timeframes and issues audit findings in relation to work done.

· Challenges and influences the relevant executives to improve the IT governance, risk and control culture.

· Meets key customers to gain a better understanding of business expectations.

· Provides clients with an understanding of GIA expectations.

· Contributes to developmental interventions and on the job coaching.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree with a focus on IT.

· Professional qualifications such as CPA, CISA, CISM, CRISC, COBIT, CIA.

· Minimum of four years IT audit experience within the internal audit function and / or external audit function.

· Experience in the financial services industry is an added advantage.

· Proficient in use of data analytics tools e.g. ACL , IDEA Accounting/Auditing Information

Internal Auditor

Role Overview

The role supports the Group Head of Audit in assisting the Board and Executive Management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the UAP-Old Mutual Group.

The role will be responsible for execution of audit assignments across all the UAP-Old Mutual business operations in East Africa that include; Investments, Properties, Short term and Long term Insurance.

Roles

· To execute audits for UAP-Old Mutual entities in East Africa.

· To deliver multiple audit assignments in accordance with the Group Internal Audit (GIA) methodology.

· Participate in development and implementation of risk based audit plans.

· To understand the risk profile of the business, gain and apply extensive industry knowledge in the various business lines.

· Provide independent opinion on risk & control environment for the various business units or processes.

· Engage with business unit process owners to agree on audit deliverables (risk assessments, control workshops and adequacy assessments) and timeframes and issues findings in relation to work done.

· Challenge and influence the relevant executives to improve the governance, risk and control culture.

· Meet key customers to gain a better understanding of business expectations.

· Provide clients with an understanding of GIA expectations.

· Contribute to developmental interventions and on the job coaching.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree.

· Professional qualifications (CPA, ACCA, CISA, CIA).

· Minimum of three years relevant experience in the internal audit function and / or external audit function.

· Experience in the financial services industry is an added advantage.

Senior Auditor

Role Overview

The role supports the Group Head of Audit in assisting the Board and Executive Management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the UAP-Old Mutual Group.

The role will be responsible for execution of audit assignments across all the UAP-Old Mutual business operations in East Africa that include; Banking, Investments, Properties, Short term and Long term Insurance.

Roles

· Manages, administers and executes audits for UAP-Old Mutual entities in East Africa.

· Helps the business to deliver the strategic initiatives successfully by focusing on the significant risks, both existing and emerging.

· Delivers multiple audit assignments in accordance with the Group Internal Audit (GIA) methodology.

· Interacts with and provides audit assurance to the respective Audit and Risk Committees.

· Understands the risk profile of the business, gains and applies extensive industry knowledge in the various business lines.

· Provides an independent opinion on risk & control environment for the various business units or processes.

· Engages with business unit process owners to agree on audit deliverables (risk assessments, control workshops and adequacy assessments) and timeframes and issues findings in relation to work done.

· Challenges and influences the relevant executives to improve the governance, risk and control culture.

· Manages staff within area of responsibility including budgets.

· Meets key customers to gain a better understanding of business expectations.

· Provides clients with an understanding of GIA expectations.

· Contributes to developmental interventions and on the job coaching.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree.

· Professional qualifications (CPA, ACCA, CISA, CIA).

· Minimum of four years relevant experience in the internal audit function and / or external audit function.

· Experience in the financial services industry is an added advantage.

Pension Consultant – Life Business

About the role

Reporting to the Head of Corporate, the incumbent will be responsible for delivery of the budget through sales proposals follow ups, building and enhancing intermediary, fund managers and Pension Administrators relationships and market intelligence.

Roles

· Ensures the set budget is realized for the year

· Obtains market information in respect of pension business and ensure the information is used for product improvement so that our product offering remain relevant and continue to meet customer expectations.

· Ensures proposals are delivered within agreed timelines.

· Expanding business reach and proactively creating new sales leads

· Monitors competitor activity and advise the business on opportunities or threats presented.

Key Results Areas

· Business Development

· Market intelligence – Obtain market information in respect of Pension business and ensure the information is used for product improvement so that our product offering remain relevant and continue to meet customer expectations

· Proposals follow up:

o Ensure proposals are delivered within the agreed timelines.

o Follow up competitiveness of proposals sent out.

· Expanding channel business by sourcing new partners as well as maintaining efficient business relationships with existing partners to enhance growth of business operations.

· Undertaking business case assessment to enhance channel sale relations, as well as assessing and evaluating new products.

· Sales / Productivity

o Driving business and ensuring sustained growth, focusing on achieving/ surpassing sales targets.

o Expanding business reach and proactively creating new sales leads/ opportunities.

o Handling high value sales, addressing minor details and identifying areas of improvements in customer service.

· Managing an efficient sales cycle (sales pipeline) and value based service cycle through use of CRM to drive the following business goals: –

o Identify Target customer

o Meeting to determine needs

o Client acquisition

o Account Service Plan – client/intermediary visits, policy documentation, credit control, claims management, SLA’s etc.

· Delivery of budget – Ensure the set budget is realized for year.

· Team Effectiveness

o Constantly interacting with prospects and maintaining cordial business relationship with key clients.

· Timely Reporting

o Ensure that proper management of accurate, quality and timely business reports.

o Monitor competitor activity and advise the business on opportunities/threats that are presented by such activities.

Qualifications

· Bachelor degree in Marketing, Commerce or Business Administration is required.

· At least 5 years’ experience in Pension administration

· Sales Experience

· Employee Benefits training and experience will be an added advantage