Recruitment by Mabati Rolling Mills, Kenya

Mabati Rolling Mills Limited, the largest member within the Safal Group, commenced its operation in 1961.

MRM was the first producer in Africa of the patented Aluminum – Zinc alloy; the leading steel coating technology worldwide.

We are seeking to recruit suitable candidates for the following positions which are based at our Athi River Office, Nairobi.

Product Marketing Manager – Coils East Africa

Key Responsibilities:

· Manage the marketing function for Domestic and Export customers for Group and non-Group customers, including all influencing communities (specifiers, architects & developers across the East Africa Coils Market).

· Oversee the East Africa Coils marketing, branding, advertising, merchandising, promotional activities and plans for Coils in line with local and Group plan.

· Identify and develop new market segments for coated products including market analysis, competitor profiles, product profiles and segment marketing plans.

· Provide market information on Competitor activities both locally and imports. This includes monthly reporting and pricing intelligence.

· Work cross-functionally in ensuring new product development implementation and broad organizational understanding of key market drivers and needs.

· Support the Corporate Public Relations strategy and support the Group’s Foundation fundraising and communications plans.

· Manage corporate information including the development of thought leadership, materials and Technology updates across the Industry Globally.

· Manage and implement the company’s Coils Digital marketing plans and support the Group’s Foundation Online strategy.

· Represent Coils Business Unit across Relevant Government Bodies influencing market demand and products.

· Ensure robust use of CRM for Project tracking, Project flyers’ and other marketing materials.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

· A Business Degree in Marketing from a recognized university. A Masters in Business Administration or Post graduate in Marketing / Commerce will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 10 years of experience, 7 of which must have been spent leading a marketing team.

· Knowledge ¡n domestic and international economic/trade, political and commercial competitive environments marketing concepts, strategy development / deployment and commercial processes / practices.

· Excellent communication, negotiation and planning skills as well as capability to work across Business Units and functionally in a Matrix environment.





Design Manager – Solutions Business

The successful candidate will be responsible for setting engineering philosophy and managing key engineering processes to ensure quality buildings are supplied to the market at minimum risk for the business.

Key Responsibilities:

· Approve the design & development of all engineering changes to design software.

· Ensure that our systems are user friendly and ideal proof for use by our channels.

· Test and confirm that design and engineering systems are robust and meet required codes.

· Recommend new product lines and solutions for target markets.

· Work within the business to ensure that channel partners are adequately trained and that the supply chain is optimized for 100% IFOT delivery of solutions.

· Develop departmental KPIs around like material efficiency, design efficiency, design errors and capture rate as required.

· Be the “Go to person” for the business for complex solutions.

· Engage with specifier community to get acceptance and accreditation of the companies chosen design philosophy, products & solutions.

· Be the certified engineer of record for all designs or develop a system that delivers this functionality.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

· Degree in Structural Engineering / Civil Engineering / Construction Management.

· Computer Literacy (MS Office, CAD & Other design software).

· Certified Engineer and member of Institute of Engineers.

· Master degree in Structural Design or related course will be an added advantage.

· 6 — 8 years of working experience on Structural Engineering Applications or Projects.





Commercial Manager – Solutions Business

The successful candidate will be responsible for profitably achieving agreed direct & indirect sales target and to lead the sale forces in working through sales channels or direct to specifiers & owners as required.

Key Responsibilities:

· Identify potential projects and likely targets.

· Promote our products and solutions to the professional community.

· Recommend market offers that see our products prosper and grow.

· Have sales staff train and develop channel partners on how to design & sell buildings.

· Service channel partners by helping to set up their businesses to attract customers.

· Suggest new product lines, solutions & channels to marketing.

· Work within the business to ensure that channel partners are adequately trained and that the supply chain is optimized for the delivery of our chosen solutions.

· Manage customer relationships for sales growth & profit.

· Create procedures and policies to lock in profit & secure sales.

· With marketing implement strategies to energize & motivate channel partners that enhance the brand and business position.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Requirements

· Degree in engineering or business from a recognized university. A Masters in Business Administration or post graduate qualification in sales / marketing will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 8 years’ experience ¡n sales / commercial role, 4 of which must have been spent leading a commercial team in a large organization

· Solid exposure to both direct and indirect sales.

· A proven ability to positively influence people towards potential new solutions.

· An ability to engage with internal and external stakeholders.





Product Marketing Manager (Solutions Business)

The successful candidate will be responsible for creating, managing & developing channels to market along with selecting and developing the right products.

Key Responsibilities:

· Identify product opportunities for evaluation.

· Market analysis and evaluation of those opportunities.

· Select the right products at the right time and place for optimum profitability.

· Develop new product lines, solutions and channels to market for those opportunities.

· Work within the business to ensure that channel partners are adequately trained and that the supply chain is optimized for the delivery of the chosen solutions.

· Manage the Product creation pipeline for continuous development & sales growth.

· Create procedures and policies on what type of channel partners we want, where, when & why including processes to remove non performing partners.

· Develop strategies to energize and motivate channel partners that enhance our brand and business position.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Requirements:

· Degree in marketing or engineering from a recognized university. A Masters in Business Administration or Post graduate in Marketing / Commerce will be an added advantage.

· Minimum 5 years’ experience in product or channel development, 2 of which must have been spent leading a team in a large organization.

· A proven ability to positively influence people towards potential new solutions.

· Excellent communication, negotiation and planning skills as well as capability to work across Business Units and functionally in a Matrix environment.

· An ability to engage with internal & external people & departments to obtain support & enthusiasm for new ideas & concepts.

How to Apply

Qualified applicants should submit a comprehensive CV, together with a cover letter, supporting their application to hr.mrmroofing@safalgroup.com.

The candidates should have the ability to work independently with minimal supervision, demonstrate high integrity and professional ethics and make decisions on the role in a prudent manner.

Application deadline is 30th September 2018.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

www.mabati.com