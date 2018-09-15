Recruitment by City Walk, Nairobi, Kenya

City Walk is a registered company in Kenya and has been in operations since 1991 with 26 branches. City Walk specializes in selling of elegant, unique and stylish footwear, bags, clothes and leather items.

We are seeking for experienced candidates for the position of retail sales assistants who will be placed in our branches to sell the company products.

Responsibilities

· Selling company products and achieving the sales targets assigned

· Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction through excellent sales service

· Maintain outstanding store condition and visual merchandising standards

· Maintain a fully stocked store

· Ascertain customers’ needs and wants

· Recommend and display items that match customer needs

· Welcome and greet customers

· Manage point-of-sale processes

· Keep up to date with product information

· Accurately describe product features and benefits

· Follow all companies policies and procedures

Requirements

· Proven 2 years working experience in retail sales

· Basic understanding of sales principles and customer service practices

· Proficiency in English

· Track record of over-achieving sales quota

· Solid communication and interpersonal skills

· Customer service focus

· Friendly, helpful, confident and engaging personality

· Basic administration skills

· Degree/ Diploma or certificate in any discipline

If you qualify for the above role, kindly send your CV to hr@citywalk.co.ke on or before 1st October 2018.

Only qualified candidates will be contacted.





We are seeking for experienced candidates for the position of IT Support Analyst .

Responsibilities

· Sort out any ETR issues in the branches

· Assisting with updating return/exchange of goods from the branches and discounts in the system

· Synchronize all shop data with the HQ data

· Daily check the shops and stock to ensure accurate sales.

· Assist the stock take team with deliveries.

· Prepare and analyze reports to ensure accurate information is given for decision making.

· Design efficient IT systems to meet business and technology needs

· Coordinate developers to build and implement technology solutions

· Integrate multiple systems and reconcile needs of different teams

· Gather feedback from end users about system performance

· Plan and oversee projects (e.g. upgrades, hardware/software installations)

· Provide advice and technical training

· logging and processing support calls

· installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and scanners

· planning and undertaking scheduled maintenance upgrades

· setting up accounts for staff, ensuring that they know how to log in

· solving password problems

· talking to clients and computer users to determine the nature of any problems they encounter

· responding to breakdowns

· investigating, diagnosing and solving computer software and hardware faults

· obtaining replacement or specialist components, fixtures or fittings

· checking computer equipment for electrical safety

· maintaining records of software licenses

Qualifications

· BSc in Computer Science/Information Technology

· 3-4 years’ experience

· Previous experience as an analyst in retail business will be an added advantage

· Knowledge of databases, system security and troubleshooting

· Understanding of business practices

· Excellent communication skills

· Analytical mindset

· Problem-solving aptitude

