Receptionist Job in Kenya

Receptionist

At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, inquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation, and collaboration. Learn more about our learning approach here. Nova Pioneer currently has 6 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com

Job description

Nova Pioneer is looking for a superstar Receptionist for our Athi River Campus. This is an opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who shape the African Century.

Key responsibilities

· Perform a wide variety of clerical and other office functions and activities related to the administration of diverse programs and operations at the school.

· Make and receive phone calls on the school’s telephone lines.

· Schedule meetings for The Principal in line with the diary.

· Facilitate the Public Relations function of the front office.

· Prepare documents ahead of internal meetings as directed by the Principal (photocopying, binding, filing etc.)

· Prepare of documents ahead of external meetings as directed by the Principal (photocopying, binding, filing etc.)

· Prepare documents for internal display on pin-boards or notice boards.

· Respond to routine correspondences and send out scheduled communications.

· Keep custody of the pupils’ attendance registers and any confidential documents on behalf of the Principal.

· Manage petty cash.

Qualifications

· You have a minimum of 1-year experience working in a school-based environment or fast-paced office setting.

· You have a project and event management diploma/ degree, operations management is desired but not required.

· You have a proven track record of holding yourself and your teammates to high standards of operational excellence.

· You have excellent communication and relationship-building skills.

· You are a thoughtful planner able to multi-task, prioritise effectively, take initiative, and deliver for many stakeholders in a fast-paced environment.

· You are a proactive, creative, and measured problem-solver. You have an ability to quickly and calmly identify and analyse problems and to recommend or implement effective solutions.

· You possess a demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Office Applications (particularly Word and Excel) and Google Suite.