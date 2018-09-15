RAILA’s party, ODM, in crisis as MBADI dares MPs to remove him from the party for passing UHURU’s 8% VAT - Even RAILA may be chased

Monday September 24, 2018 - National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, has dared his ODM counterparts to kick him out of his position as a result of his stand on the controversial Finance Bill 2018.





This is after MPs dared to remove him as Minority Leader in Parliament following his decision to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 8% VAT on fuel and other petroleum products.





The angry MPs even dared the party leader, Raila Odinga, for forcing them to support the taxes.





However, speaking at a fundraiser at Nyandiwa Catholic Church on Sunday, Mbadi defended his opinion by noting that the Government could not run away from the public debt and must look for ways of filling the deficit, a position that was also shared by ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga.





"I don’t fear punishment from any quarters but Kenya had to restructure its ways of getting funds for local expenditure and pay debts," Mbadi declared .





"I did not just act in the interest of my party boss, Raila Odinga, but I saw it wise that we should sacrifice to reduce the debts," he added.



