RAILA’s ODM will not impeach OKOTH OBADO until he is convicted by a court of law over killing SHARON OTIENO

Thursday September 27, 2018

-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has said the Orange party has no plans of impeaching Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, who is accused of killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





Speaking in Nyatike on Wednesday, Sifuna said Obado who is Industrial Area GK Prison is still innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.





Sifuna said although they are concerned that Obado has been charged with a serious offence, the party will wait for the judicial process to take its course before any action is taken.





"We will wait for the court process to end," Sifuna said.





But vocal Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga disagreed with Sifuna saying the governor should be impeached for killing Sharon.





"What more do we need to convince the public that the Governor is involved. His aides and a car linked to one of his aides has been traced to the scene of crime. This should be grounds enough for MCAs in Migori to start impeachment proceedings and my party ODM should lead this process," she argued.



