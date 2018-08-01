RAILA’s ODM MPs now threaten to impeach HENRY ROTICH over the 16% VAT on fuel - Is the handshake not working anymore?

Sunday September 2, 2018 - Legislators from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party have given Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, 72 hours to scrap the new fuel levy or face impeachment.





Speaking at a Press Conference on Sunday, MPs led by Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), threatened to impeach the CS if the new fuel levy is not rescinded.





They accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta of being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans who are already burdened by the high cost of living.





They further threatened to call on Kenyans to mass action if the levy is not scrapped.





The MPs wondered whether the handshake between Uhuru and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, was indeed working noting that the two came together to make lives of Kenyans bearable not difficult.





“We are invoking our sovereignty now under Article 1 of the constitution and saying that if you do not withdraw this directive, we will mobilise the people of Kenya in their numbers to come to the streets to demonstrate and we will institute proceedings for your removal,” stated MP Oluoch.



