RAILA’s aide, DENNIS ONYANGO, now tells OTIENDE AMOLO to resign for going against RAILA on the 8% VAT on fuel – He is a traitor

Friday September 21, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Spokesman, Dennis Onyango, has dared Rarieda MP, Otiende Omollo, to resign and seek a fresh mandate for rallying ODM MPs against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 8% VAT fuel tax in Parliament yesterday.





This is after Amolo confirmed that he voted a big ‘NO’ to reject Uhuru’s proposals to tax fuel but were rigged by the chair who ruled that ‘YES’ had won.





According to Amolo, the vote in Parliament was rigged and that MPs had resoundingly defeated Uhuru’s memorandum but Speaker Muturi chose to impose his drinking buddy’s will on the people of Kenya.





“My Conscience is Clear!”





“We said a Resounding No!”





“The Speaker heard a YES!”





“An August House Indeed!”





“ Disgrace!” Otiende Amolo tweeted.





However, Amolo’s tweet attracted the irk of Raila’s PA who called for his immediate resignation for disrespecting Raila.





“I think you should go a step further and resign from the party and seek fresh mandate since your views are no longer consistent with those of the party.”





“That would make you truly honourable,” said Onyango in a tweet.



“If you choose to live by principles, you go full hog.”





“It is not conning.”





“Taxation and budget are serious policy matters.”





“If you don’t agree with your party on those two fundamental issues, you should not continue being in the party,” he added.



