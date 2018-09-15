RAILA visits his brother UHURU at State House hours after he signed the controversial Finance Bill 2018 into law (PHOTOs)

PSCU





Building bridges taskforce pays courtesy call on President Kenyatta





NAIROBI, 21 September 2018 (PSCU) – The Building Bridges Initiative taskforce today paid a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.





The 14-member team updated President Kenyatta on the progress it has made towards fulfilling its mandate.





The taskforce was formed by President Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga early this year and comprises of Adams Oloo , Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, and Saeed Mwanguni.





Others are James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Morompi ole Ronkai, Prof. Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheaus Okoth. Amb. Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi are its joint secretaries.





Part of the mandate of the taskforce is to establish a sustainable mechanism of addressing the perennial challenge of ethnic antagonism and competition, lack of national ethos, inclusivity, devolution, safety and security, and corruption.





Former Prime Minister Odinga attended today’s meeting at…



