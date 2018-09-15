RAILA urges LUO men to concentrate on development and start saving money, not eating all money with ‘yellow yellow’ LADIES in Nairobi

Monday September 24,018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has urged members of the Luo community to concentrate on development and stop playing mediocre politics.





Speaking at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu on Monday during the Unaitas breakfast meeting, Raila said members of the Luo community must also embrace a culture of entrepreneurship.





Raila, who launched the 25th branch of microloans lender Unaitas in Kisumu, asked people from Nyanza region to embrace the saving culture and investment for income generations.





He said Unaitas will go a long way in eradicating poverty amongst the people from Nyanza region through saving and investments.





Raila noted that Nyanza region has been undermined in terms of developments for many years by past regimes.





This, he said has contributed to high poverty levels in the region.





"It is therefore important for our people to buy shares in Unaitas.”





“It will boost your income," Raila added.



