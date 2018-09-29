RAILA ODINGA‘s referendum push is unstoppable- see what DUALE said in front of RUTO on Friday

Saturday September 29, 2018

-Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, has said the Jubilee Party will not oppose the call for a referendum until President Uhuru Kenyatta make the official announcement, when he returns from United States.





Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County during a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto on Friday , Duale ,who is also the Garissa Township MP, said says Jubilee MPs are awaiting direction from Uhuru on calls for the amendment of the constitution.





Calls to amend the constitution continue to dominate public debate with those pushing for the same saying it could provide the ultimate solution to the perennial problems faced by the Country every election year.





National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has been claiming that the country needs a referendum to address issues of bloated wage bill, electoral injustice and devolution.





However some Jubilee leaders led by William Ruto and his sycophants are opposed to the referendum saying it is being pushed by old leaders who have nothing to offer to Kenyans.



