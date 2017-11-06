RAILA ODINGA’s friend, DON BOSCO GICHANA, pleads guilty to money laundering in Tanzania, fined Ksh15 million.

Monday, 06 November 2017- Flamboyant Kenyan businessman Don Bosco Gichana’s tribulations in Tanzania maybe over after he was finally sentenced.





Mr. Gichana, who has been jailed without trial in Tanzania for almost six years, entered a plea-bargain deal in which he admitted guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime and money laundering for a negotiated lesser sentence.





He now faces five years in prison (which he has already served) and a fine of approximately Sh15million which he could comfortably afford.





Gichana came to the limelight in the run-up to the 2007 General Election when he imported the famous Red Hummer and donated it to ODM leader Raila Odinga for his campaigns.





In 2010, Mr Gichana and five others were charged with stealing close to Sh200 million from Fina Bank and Eco Bank in Kenya.





The 41-year old and the late Fidel Odinga were bosom buddies.





He is also close friend to Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi who rose from a Makanga to a filthy rich politician.





Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are on record having tried to secure his release by talking to Tanzanian President John Magufuli.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.







