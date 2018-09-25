RAILA ODINGA‘s cousin say MUDAVADI is the official Opposition Leader - RAILA is a coward and he was bought by UHURU/ RUTO

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's cousin, Jakoyo  Midiwo, has said Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the new opposition leader after Raila joined Jubilee Party.

Appearing on NTV on Tuesday morning, Midiwo said since the handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila has been siding with the Government.

He cited last Thursday’s incident in Parliament where Raila Odinga whipped ODM MPs to support the Finance Bill 2018 that increased fuel prices by 8 percent.

He said Musalia Mudavadi is the only high profile leader who opposed the introduction of VAT on fuel and he deserves to be the official opposition leader.

"Musalia Mudavadi is the only person in opposition who has spoken like he means well for Kenyans.”

“These other people...what they are doing is committing a crime against Kenyans,” said Midiwo.

Midiwo, who is a former Gem lawmaker, also attacked Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, who rigged the MPs’ vote because majority were opposed to the passage of Finance Bill 2018.

“Please Mr Speaker; don't let the Kenyan Parliament be destroyed under your watch because it is a House of procedure and laws," he said.

