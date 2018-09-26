RAILA ODINGA’S cousin, JAKOYO MIDIWO, blasts DP WILLIAM RUTO for saying that cows do not drink fuel

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -Deputy President William Ruto has come under tough criticism from his long term political foe, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, over his remarks that cows do not feed on fuel.

Ruto had on Monday hit out at butchers warning them against increasing meat prices after President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Financial Bill of 2018 into law thus introducing an 8% fuel levy.

Speaking in Nandi County, Ruto accused the butchers of taking advantage of fuel tax to increase meat prices whereas cows do not drink fuel.

But in a quick rejoinder, Midiwo, who is also NASA leader Raila Odinga’s cousin, termed Ruto’s remark as reckless, noting that it had socked him and demeaned the office he holds.

"Many Kenyans use motorbike boda bodas, lanterns and motorboats which all use fuel.”

“This means increased fuel prices would affect them.”

“It is unfortunate a leader holding the second highest office in the country could boldly say cows don't use fuel.”

“Farmers use fuel to prepare farms, produce crops and other products alongside transporting them to the market," said Midiwo.

Surprisingly, Midiwo’s kin, Raila, also supported the tax as had been proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.