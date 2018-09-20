RAILA ODINGA will never be President after what he has done; take that to the bank-His son, RAILA JUNIOR, also now believes so

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Kenyans have flocked social media to bash NASA leader Raila Odinga supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to put 8% VAT on fuel and other petroleum products.





Through various forums, a section of users branded Raila a hypocrite for not standing his ground to oppose the controversial tax.





They vowed to never to elect Raila as President when he vies in 2022, saying the NASA leader had sold his soul to the dogs.





Even his son, Raila Junior, now believes it will be hard for him to become President after successfully lobbying NASA MPs to support Uhuru’s tax measures on Thursday despite warning him to let the NASA MPs vote their conscience.





This comes even as Raila had assured Kenyans that Uhuru, who was in China then, would do away with the fuel tax once he returned to Kenya.





"You should not panic at all.”





“Very soon the President will scrap off the heavy levy on fuel products.”





“He listens to public outcry," Raila said during National Government Affirmative Action Funds Football tournament at Kenyatta Sports grounds in Kisumu.



