RAILA ODINGA will be President in 2022, take that to the bank, UHURU has ruined RUTO’s chances if there were any at all - MUTAHI NGUNYI

Sunday September 17, 2018 - Political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, now believes NASA leader, Raila Odinga, will become President in 2022.





In his weekly episode on The Fifth Estate, Ngunyi opined that Deputy President William Ruto will become President in 2027 after Raila has served his one term.





According to Ngunyi, it is not easy for an individual to win in a Presidential poll in Kenya especially on their first attempt like Ruto.





He noted that Raila has an edge having tried several times and coming close to winning.





He noted that Raila understands the craft of power better than Ruto and that he is best placed to become President in 2022.





Besides, he said with the current harsh economic times under the Jubilee administration, it will be almost impossible for Kenyans to trust Ruto again.





"Why Raila is looking better than Ruto is because he understands the craft of power.”





“This is why he went underground.”





“Ruto does not understand the craft of power," said Ngunyi.





"No one has ever become President in Kenya because he tried to become President for the first time.”





“Never.”





“Uhuru tried once, gave up the second time for Kibaki and then tried a third time and this is how he became President," he added.



