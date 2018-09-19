Raila Odinga was compromised by Uhuru Kenyatta to betray Kenyans – This old man should retire from politics.

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has been compromised by Jubilee Party leaders to betray Kenyans, a vocal NASA MP has said.





In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Kitutu Masaba South MP, Richard Onyonka, said Raila may have been bought to back President Uhuru Kenyatta's memorandum on taxation.





Onyonka said Raila Odinga‘s decision to support Uhuru’s tax proposal was not independent given his past reform credentials.





"It is now evident that Raila may have been bribed to back such unnecessary proposals. This doesn't match his undisputed reform credentials,” Onyonka said.





The Ford Kenya elected MP also attacked National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi for siding with the Jubilee government on the controversial 8% VAT.





"Mbadi is a disgrace who should not be allowed to continue serving as the minority leader at the national assembly," he said.



