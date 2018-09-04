RAILA ODINGA orders UHURU to shelf fuel tax immediately – Millions of poor Kenyans including Jubilee voters will suffer as you watch.

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the 16 percent tax imposed on fuel and all petroleum products.





Speaking at his Capitol Hill offices when he met former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, Raila said the Government should balance between protecting vulnerable Kenyans and raising revenue.





"The challenge now is to find ways of balancing between the two... A way out has to be found," he said.





Noting that the increase will hurt employers, Raila said the Government should find other means to raise funds.





"We discussed the legitimate concern that the rising cost of fuel will touch all other areas and could cause food inflation and demands for higher pay by workers," Raila said.





According to Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Dennis Onyango, Kenneth reportedly offered to help the Government find ways of raising money without taxing poor Kenyans.





“He will do that to ensure that this is done according to the law.”





“He said the Government can raise money without affecting fuel prices through taxation," Onyango said.



